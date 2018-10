After dropping their new joint single “Fine China”, Future and Juice WRLD announce their upcoming joint album titled WRLD On Drugs.

Future took to his Instagram to make the announcement with the caption:

Pluto x Juice #WRLDONDRUGS

The post also includes a tentative 17-track tracklist and clipped on the side you can see a partial of popular producer’s names Metro Boomin and Wheezy. Stay tuned for more official info as it drops.

***Updated with the official artwork.***