1017 Eskimo Records’ Asian Doll follows up her single “1017” with her first project on the label titled So Icy Princess. Featuring 16 new songs and guest appearances by Gucci Mane, Lil Yachty, YBN Nahmir, Yung Mal, Smooky MarGielaa, Dreezy, and Go Yayo.

You can stream So Icy Princess in its entirety below and it now on iTunes/Google Play.