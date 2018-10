Guap Tarantino connects with with NAV for a new joint mixtape titled 1 Night. Featuring five new songs produced entirely byΒ ATL Jacob.

You can stream 1 Night in its entirety below.

ο»Ώ<span

data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px;

overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;”

class=”mce_SELRES_start”>ο»Ώ</span>