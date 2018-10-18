Home New Music New Music: 6 dogs – LiFES HARD New Music New Music: 6 dogs – LiFES HARD By cyclone - October 18, 2018 0 Atlanta’s 6 dogs premieres his new single titled “LiFES HARD”. Produced by Blacky Tom. <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span<br /> data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px;<br /> overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;”<br /> class=”mce_SELRES_start”></span> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: 6 dogs – Next Level New Music: 6 dogs – don’t stop! we can do this