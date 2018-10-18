Major Lazer calls on Swedish singer Tove Lo for their new single “Blow That Smoke”. This will be featured on Major Lazer’s final album, which will drop soon. Tove Lo recently spoke about the records origin:

“Well, we’d had a few sessions and tried to find more days together, but we’re never in the same place long enough to actually make it work. Eventually I just sent Diplo the vocals and, ‘Here’s something. It’s a song I don’t really know what to do with. What do you think?’ He’s like, ‘Oh, this is awesome. I’ll work on this.'”

You can stream it below and download “Blow That Smoke” now on iTunes.