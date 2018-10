After her performanceΒ at the BET Hip-Hop Awards and revealing that she will release her new single “Money” on Oct. 26, Cardi B sits down with Jimmy Kimmel Live to chop it up about the hardest part of giving birth to her daughter Kulture, wanting 3-4 children, why she would like to do β€œnormal things” with her daughter without the paparazzi around and more.