North Carolina’s Rapsody spits a hard new freestyle for Sprite’s #GetVocal campaign. Aimed at getting young voters to the polls for this election season.
Her Grammy-nominated album Laila’s Wisdom is available for download now on iTunes/Google Play.
We have the power. Make it known by using your voice to be the change you want to see. It’s up to us to be the leaders of tomorrow and/or choose the leaders of tomorrow. #GetVocal #SpritePartner
