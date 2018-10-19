Amerie drops the extra “i” and surprises fans with two new projects titled 4AM Mulholland & After 4AM. Featuring 13 new songs in total. She had this to say about the project:

“Everything on the album was recorded from when I didn’t know I was pregnant to eight, nine months [along]. “Not a Love Song” and “The Wall” were around then. I was doing little sexy rolls on those tracks. [Laughs] I record, engineer and do my own vocals and rough mixes. It was really creatively freeing.”

You can stream both project below and download 4AM Mulholland (iTunes/Google Play) & After 4AM (iTunes/Google Play) now.