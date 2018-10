After announcing he will be starring in MTV’s How High 2,Lil Yachty delivers his new mixtape Nuthin’ 2 Prove. Featuring 15 new songs and guest appearances by Playboi Carti, Juice WRLD, Lil Baby, Young Nudy, Cardi B, Offset, Trippie Redd, Kevin Gates, and Gunna. You can stream Nuthin’ 2 Prove in entrety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.