Raheem DeVaughn delivers his new album titled Decade Of A Love King album. Featuring 13 new tracks and guest appearances by Phil Ade, Chaz French, Yahzarah, Fat Trel, and Roxy Reynolds. Raheem recently spoke abut the project stating:

“I approached this project how I would have approached making a mixtape, but from an original music standpoint. I was the first solo R&B artist to make mixtapes. I made that blueprint which will go down in history as part of my legacy.”

You can tream Decade Of A Love King in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.