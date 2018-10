Trina is currently putting the finishing toucheds on her upcoming album The One. To hold fans off, she drops off a new EP titled Blue Magic. Featuring seven new songs and guest appearances by Boosie Badazz, Kash Doll, Chief Pound, Ballgreezy, Nia, and Da Brat.

