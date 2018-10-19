Tory Lanez is gearing up to release his new album LoVE me NOw on October 26th. He links up with frequent collaborator Meek Mill for his new single “DrIP DrIp Drip“.

You can stream “DrIP DrIp Drip “ in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes. Alos check out the full tracklist for LoVE me NOw.

***Updated with the official video.***

Track List:

1. Why DON’T You LOVE me?

2. SHE tOLd Me

3. DucK my Ex (feat. Chris Brown & 2 Chainz)

4. DrIP DrIp Drip (feat. Meek Mill)

5. TAlk tO Me (Feat. Rich The Kid)

6. FlEXiBle (feat. Chris Brown & Lil Baby)

7. IF iT Ain’T rIGHt (feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie)

8. FeRRis WhEEL (feat. Trippie Redd)

9. CuT me oFF (feat. NAV)

10. ThE RUn oFF

11. YoU ThouGHt WrONg

12. MiAMi (feat. Gunna)

13. KeeP IN tOUcH (feat. Bryson Tiller)

14. S.w.I.n.G (feat. PnB Rock & Trey Songz)

15. KJm