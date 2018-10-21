Chicago’s Lil Reese follows his collab with the late Fredo Santana titled “Not Like U” with his full EP titled Normal Backwrds. Featuring six new records and guest appearance by Lil Duke. You can stream Normal Backwrds in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.
EP Stream: Lil Reese – Normal Backwrds
