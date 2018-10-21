NBA YoungBoy keeps the new EPs coming. This time around, he joins forces with VL Deck for a new Menace II Society themed EP titled Kane & O-Dog. Featuring eight new tracks from the duo. Stream Kane & O-Dog in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.
EP Stream: VL Deck & NBA YoungBoy – Kane & O-Dog
