Casio’s G-SHOCK just released two new models as part of their Full Metal 5000 collection. The two new colors include all-black and gold metal GMW-B5000 along with the original silver metal version.

Both watches include the iconic G-SHOCK same square-shaped bezel and brick-patterned face updated with the new negative STN LCD display with white digits on a black background.

You can pick up either new model for $550 each at G-SHOCK’s Official Website and select retailers starting in November.