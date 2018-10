As part of Jimmel Kimmelโ€™s Back To Brooklyn week, the legendary Wu-Tang Clan were one of this weekend’s special guests. The entire clan took the stage to perform their classics โ€œProtect Ya Neckโ€ and โ€œC.R.E.A.M.โ€

The also took part in the Kimmel segments 3 Ridiculous Questions and The Most Annoying People On The Subway.