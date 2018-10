Mike WiLL Made It and Future’s have been working on a new joint project titled Ape Shit for a couple years. The project was originally announced in 2015 but was delayed in 2016 after someone leaked a bunch of the music they were working.

After Future and Juice WRLD released their joint project WRLD on Drugs over the weekend. A fan brought up the delayed project and Mike Will decided to respond. The fan tweeted:

β€œDo @1future & @MikeWiLLMadeIt think we forgot about Ape Shit? That’s honestly all I want”.

Another asked when their project was dropping.

Mike WiLL replied to the fan.

β€œNovember”.

Check out the Tweet below and expect the official release date to be announced in the upcoming weeks