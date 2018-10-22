

Mike WiLL Made It and Future’s have been working on a new joint project titled Ape Shit for a couple years. The project was originally announced in 2015 but was delayed in 2016 after someone leaked a bunch of the music they were working.

After Future and Juice WRLD released their joint project WRLD on Drugs over the weekend. A fan brought up the delayed project and Mike Will decided to respond. The fan tweeted:

“Do @1future & @MikeWiLLMadeIt think we forgot about Ape Shit? That’s honestly all I want”.

Another asked when their project was dropping.

Mike WiLL replied to the fan.

“November”.

Check out the Tweet below and expect the official release date to be announced in the upcoming weeks