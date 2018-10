Florida’s Woop was recently released from after being locked since 2016. He reflects on the situation with his new mixtape titled 30 Months. Featuring 17 new tracks and production by Big E Beatz, 94 Skrt, Billard, Farri, Reuel, Count Justice, Dinuzzo, 11K, and more.

