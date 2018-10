In this episode:

On Episode 7 of #StateOfTheCulture, hosts Joe Budden, Remy Ma, Jinx, and Scottie Beam sound off on Drake vs. Pusha T (1:50), The BET Hip Hop Awards (13:45), Lebron James coming to the Lakers (22:00), Jimmy Butler (30:30), Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson break up (33:05), Fuck Shit of the Week (43:10), and New Music: R&B (52:32).