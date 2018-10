Lupe Fiaso teams up with VEVO to perform an acapella version of his DROGAS WAVE record “Mural Jr” under New York City’s Williamsburg Bridge. Directed by Kyle Goldberg.

Watch the clip below and download DROGAS WAVE now on iTunes/Google Play.

<span

data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px;

overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;”

class=”mce_SELRES_start”></span>