The adidas FutureCraft 4D I-5923 is the next model to be released in a new red and white colorway. Featuring a knitted mesh and premium suede upper on a 4D-printed sole. Completed by “4D-5923” printed above the white Three Stripes branding.

You can pick up the adidas FutureCraft 4D I-5923 at select adidas stores and online soon.