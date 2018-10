In this episode:

On this epsiode, Joe, Rory and Mal discussed the transition of moving in with a girlfriend (29:11), Chris Paul vs Rajon Rondo(1:07:07), Cardi B’s new single (1:13:27) and Joe makes a few phone calls to a couple of friends (1:30:10 & (1:47:37)! Be sure to use the promo code below for Spotify Premium account FREE for 60 days! Promo code: www.spotify.com/promo/joe