With his new album dropping Friday October 26th, AWAR delivers another new record from the project. This one is titled “Forty Five Soul” featuring Houston legend Scarface and Anthony Hamilton. AWAR had this ti say about the album:

“The studio session for Forty-Five Soul was one of the more monumental moments in my rap career. I got a phone call that Face was in town and ready to record if I could pull off a session that same night. I called a few people and ended up booking Headqcuarterz Studios (DJ Premier’s now closed midtown location). Scarface hit me and said he was about to pull up. Dj Khaled and Scarface hopped out of the Maybach, and then I was given one of the hypest Khaled speeches ever in the elevator about what was about to go down. They heard the music and said “This is one of them ones” and the rest is history”

You can pre-order Spoils Of War now on iTunes/Google Play/BandCamp.