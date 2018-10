NAO liberates another new record from her upcoming album Saturn. After releasing “Curiosity” a couple weeks back, she link up with Atlanta’s 6LACK for a new collab titled “If You Ever”.

You can download “If You Ever” now on iTunes/Google Play and pick up Saturn on October 26th.

<span

data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px;

overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;”

class=”mce_SELRES_start”></span>