The fourth annual TIDAL x Brooklyn concert took place earlier tonight at the Barclays Center. The charity concert featured performances by Lil Wayne, Nas, Lauryn Hill, Meek Mill, Anderson .Paak, Nick Jonas, Kaskade, Normani, Kodak Black, Teyana Taylor, Lil Kim, Black Thought, Lil Skies, Queen Najia, Jay Critch, SiR, Conway, Westside Gunn, and more. All of the proceeds from the tickets sold will be allotted to various non-profit organizations including #CUT50, Equal Justice Initiative, Innocence Project, and REFORM.

Check out the full concert below via Tidal.