Ty Dolla Sign and Jeremih art set to release their joint album MihTy on October 26th. The two hit the stage of Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform their first single “The Light”.
Check out the performance and the official artwork & tracklist below.
Ty Dolla Sign and Jeremih art set to release their joint album MihTy on October 26th. The two hit the stage of Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform their first single “The Light”.
Check out the performance and the official artwork & tracklist below.
View this post on Instagram
This Friday ! No funny shit ❤️
A post shared by Ty Dolla $ign (@tydollasign) on