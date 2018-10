Future and Juice WRLD keeps the visuals flowing for their new album WRLD ON DRUGS. After dropping the video for the title-track the deliver the Cole Bennett-directed “No Issue” and the Rick Nyce-directed “Realer N Realer”.

Also JUICE WRLD took on another freestyle spitting for 15 minutes over French rap songs.

Their joint album WRLD ON DRUGS now on iTunes/Google Play.