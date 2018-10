Swedish rapper Yung Lean is set to drop his new album Poison Ivy on November 2nd. Until then, he hits the farm to shoot the visuals for his record “Happy Feet”. Directed by Yung Lean & Marcus Söderlund. Pre-order Poison Ivy now on iTunes/Google Play.

