IDK will be hitting the road on his The Very Bad Run world tour soon. He gives fans his new collab with Maxo Kream titled “Moral”. Produced by BLWYRMND. Off of IDK upcoming project titled IDK & Friends, which drops November 9th.

“I wanted to make everything effortless and non-conceptual; I didn’t want to make this particular project a story. I just got with my rap friends and used this as an opportunity to challenge myself and make better hooks and sing-a-long lyrics.”



“Moral” is available for download now on iTunes/Google Play.