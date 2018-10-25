London singer/songwriter Lila Drew premieres her debut single “faded/2am” featuring GoldLink. She gave HighSnobriety the green light to premiere the Michael “Mighty Mike” McGarity-produced record stating:

Somehow, this music escaped my bedroom. It was produced on computers, phones, and old guitars; and on Ableton, Protools, and Voice Memos. I’d like to think of it as a letter to myself, a snapshot of this particular moment in time which seems like such a paralyzing one for young people. There’s a Frank Ocean quote that I’ve kept in mind throughout this process: “We know the story; we’re just seeing it in flashes overlaid.” As cheesy as it sounds, here is some music that I think has captured my coming-of-age, a kind of musical diary.

