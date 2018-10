John Legend gets into the holiday spirit with his new album A Legendary Christmas. Featuring 14 new songs and guest appearances by Stevie Wonder and Esperanza Spalding.

John will hit the road for the Legendary Christmas Tour, which kicks off November 15th in Clearwater, FL and run through December 30th in San Diego. You can purchase tickets now on JohnLegend.com.

Stream A Legendary Christmas in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.