As promised, MadeinTYO delivers his debut album Sincerely, Tokyo. Featuring 14 new songs with guest appearances by 24hrs, Roy Woods, Gunna, ASAP Ferg, Blood Orange, and Tinashe.

Also be on the look out for MadeinTYO branded Sprite bottles alone with Logic, KYLE, WondaGurl, and Jay Versace as part of their Fresh Faces campaign.

You can stream MadeinTYO’s debut album Sincerely, Tokyo on its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.