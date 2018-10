Lil Durk will be releasing his new project Signed To The Streets 3 November 9th. Here is his latest single titled “Rockstar” featuring Lil Skies. Directed by Jerry PHD. You can pre-order Signed To The Streets 3 on iTunes/Google Play.

<span

data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px;

overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;”

class=”mce_SELRES_start”></span>