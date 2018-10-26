Rob Stone links up with P-Lo for his new record titled “Too Faded”, which you can download “Too Faded” on iTunes. The official video is coming soon.
Rob Stone links up with P-Lo for his new record titled “Too Faded”, which you can download “Too Faded” on iTunes. The official video is coming soon.
View this post on Instagram
#TOOFADED out now ! ! ! 🍋😤🔥 Shoutout my brotha @p_lo !!! Produced by @themartianz 🔥👽 I’M REALLY GETING TOO FADED RN IN HERE W/ MY GANG
A post shared by Rob $tone 🍋 (@youngrobstone) on