Yella Beezy is still recovering from his injuries received during a drive-by shooting last week but he won’t let that slow him down. He calls on 2 Chainz, T.I., Rich The Kid, Jeezy, Boosie Badazz and Trapboy Freddy for the official remix of his popular single “That’s On Me”. The official video is coming soon.

He also took to his Instagram account to show his bullet riddled Mercedes jeep.

You can stream it below and download the “That’s On Me (Remix)” on iTunes/Google Play.