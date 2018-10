George Miller aka Joji gives fans his new project titled BALLADS 1. Featuring 17 new records and guest appearances by Trippie Redd, Clams Casino, Shlohmo, and D33J.

He will also be hitting the road on his BALLADS 1 European tour, which kicks off in London, Englan on December 6th. You can purchase tickets now on 88rising.com.

You can stream BALLADS 1 in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.