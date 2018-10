The Black Eyed Peas deliver their seventh studio album titled Masters Of The Sun Vol. 1. Featuring 12 new songs and guest appearances by Nas, Slick Rick, Phife Dawg, Ali Shaheed, Posdnuos, Nicole Scherzinger, CL, and Esthero.

They will also be hittin the road on their Masters Of The Sun tour, which kicks off October 29th in Birmingham, UK. You can purchase tickets BlackEyedPeas.com.

You can stream Masters Of The Sun Vol. 1 in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.