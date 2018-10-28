Yung Gravy returns after releasing his Snow Cougar EP in May, with his new single titled “Gravy Train”. Produced by Engelwood and Jason Rich. He said this about the record:

“Y’all been waiting for this for over a year. I’ve performed this shit like 50 times but it never got released or leaked anywhere until right now and I am honored to leak my own shit. Fuck getting paid for a song if I can’t drop it when I want to , I don’t care about the $$$, y’all been deprived and you needed this song.”

You can stream “Gravy Train” below.