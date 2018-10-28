Billionaire Boys Club reveals their upcoming collab collection with Star Wars. The collection will feature a baseball jacket, hoodies and short-sleeved tees covered in the Millennium Falcon, Chewbacca, and Han Solo designs. The BBC logo will also feature a hyperspace effect created with reflective 3M. The final piece from the collection is Han’s lucky dice fitted with BBC’s iconic Spaceman logo.

The Star Wars x Billionaire Boys Club collection will available in BBC’s New York Flagship store and BBCIceCream.com starting Tuesday, October 30.



