Keith Sweat delivers his 13th studio album titled Playing For Keeps. Featuring 13 new songs and guest appearances by Akon, Alkaline, K-Ci, RayFade, Tank, Teddy Riley, and Candace Price.

After the release, he also sat down for an interview with The Breakfast Club to chop it up about writing for other artists, creating Playing For Keeps, getting to work with Teddy Riley, longevity, love for music, and more.

You can stream Playing For Keeps in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.