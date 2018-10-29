A$AP Rocky will hit the road on a new North American tour titled Injured Generation Tour in 2019. The kicks off January 8th in Minneapolis, MN and runs through February 6th in Kent, WA. Check out the full schedule below.

Tickets general admission tickets go on sale starting Friday, November 2nd at 12 noon. VIP A$AP Rocky Fan Presale will start Tuesday October 30th at 10am and run through Thursday, November 1st at 10pm. Also American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general admission beginning Tuesday, October 30th at 12 noon through Thursday, November 1st at 10pm. You can purchase tickets on A$AP Rocky’s official website Tstng.co.