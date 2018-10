Boosie Badazz’s new album Boosie’s Blues Cafe is on the way. To build momentum, he premieres the official video for his record β€œThug Life”.Β Directed by King Von.



<span

data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px;

overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;”

class=”mce_SELRES_start”>ο»Ώ</span>