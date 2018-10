Illa J is set to release his new album John Yancey November 30th. He decides to premiere the visuals for his first single “Tokyo”. Directed by Robert Winter, Mac Charghi Sulz, and Jan Bastian Kumpfer. You can pre-order John Yancey now on iTunes/Google Play.

