Queensbridge vet Big Twins liberates the lead single from his upcoming album Grimey Life titled “Phantom of the Opera”. Perfect Alchemist-produced Hoodie Season music.

Grimey Life is set to his stores on November 16 via Drumset Music Works/EMPIRE and feature 15 tracks with guest appearances by the late Prodigy, Havoc, Ras Kass, Planet Asia, along with Twins’ Infamous Mobb cohorts Godfather Pt. 3 and Ty Nitty and more..

Stream “Phantom of the Opera” an pre-order Grimey Life now on iTunes/Google Play/BandCamp.