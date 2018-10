1017 Eskimo Records’ Yung Mal and Lil Quill follow the visuals for their single “Ain’t The Same” with their new Hoodrich Pablo Juan-featured “Dolce Gabbana”. Produced by Marc Beatmonster and Yung Lan. Their new project Blessed Lil Bastards 3 is coming soon.

<span

data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px;

overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;”

class=”mce_SELRES_start”></span>