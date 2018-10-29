Looks like the Nicki Minaj Vs. Cardi B beef is still boiling as Nicki Minaj went live for the 10th episode of her Apple Music Queen Radio show. Nicki decided to go in-depth on her beef with Cardi B.

Live on air, Nicki spoke about the fight at the Harper Bazaar’s ICONS party at New York Fashion Week between her and Cardi B. The topic of the knot on Cardi’s head came up and Nicki alleges that the knot on wasn’t caused by security as reported. Her claim wasv that Love & Hip Hip alum Rah Ali hit Cardi causing the knot. Nicki kept on with her break down stating:

“Rah really, really beat Cardi’s ass bad. Like really bad. … The hardest punches you’ve ever heard in your life. The fact that you would even discuss my looks is insane. Either of you. I’m a bad bitch. You can’t control your sister, but you want me to control millions of fans? She and I met face to face and there are things that we said in that room that I still won’t say…’cause it’s gonna cause problems in her circle. We can exist and do our thing and be happy. There’s really nothing that makes me not like you. I’m perfectly fine with the shots you’re taking. But I’m a rapper. Remember that”.

She ended by offering $100,000 to anyone that has the footage of Rah Ali beating up Cardi B.

Not to leave the issue one sided, Cardi B took to Instagram to give her side of the situation. During her tirade she revealed Nicki’s phone number. Payback for a claim by Cardi B‘s sister Hennessey Carolina, who alleged that Nicki already did the same to Cardi. Cardi also claims that Nicki blocked her from collaborating with 21 Savage on multiple occasions and that she repeatedly switched up her verse on “MotorSport.” Watch Cardi’s rant & Nicki clip below.