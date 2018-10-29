Sad news to reports out New Orleans as Cash Money’s signee Young Greatness fwas atally shot early this morning. According to Nola.com, at around 1:35 am at a New Orleans Waffle House, two men approached the rapper and fired a single shot killing him instantly. The two men then stole his car and fled the scene.
A shocked friend/witness of the incident was interviewed on the scene and stated:
“Dude wasn’t into nothing but his music and his daughter. Wasn’t into nothing else man.”
Young Greatness started his rise under Quality Control Music with his gold single “Moolah” and later signed to Cash Money.
We send our condolences to his family and friend for the senseless act of violence. Stay tuned for more details as this story is still developing.
R.I.P Young Greatness.
View this post on Instagram
Our culture has been based on killing each other for almost 60 years now and it’s wild we have to adapt and live by these crazy ass conditions and go to extreme levels to survive especially in our own neighborhoods … If we carry a gun we get arrested by the system, if you don’t you get killed by your own people 🤔 WE WAS RAISED IN HATE #KKK KINGS KILLING KINGS #ripyounggreatness MY CONDOLENCES TO YOUR FAMILY🙏🏾