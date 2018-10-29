Sad news to reports out New Orleans as Cash Money’s signee Young Greatness fwas atally shot early this morning. According to Nola.com, at around 1:35 am at a New Orleans Waffle House, two men approached the rapper and fired a single shot killing him instantly. The two men then stole his car and fled the scene.

A shocked friend/witness of the incident was interviewed on the scene and stated:

“Dude wasn’t into nothing but his music and his daughter. Wasn’t into nothing else man.”

Young Greatness started his rise under Quality Control Music with his gold single “Moolah” and later signed to Cash Money.

We send our condolences to his family and friend for the senseless act of violence. Stay tuned for more details as this story is still developing.

R.I.P Young Greatness.