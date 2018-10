Rhymesayers Brother Ali delivers his new heartfelt single/video titled β€œSensitive”. He will be celebrating his 15th anniversary of hisΒ Shadows On The Sun album with a new tour that kicks off November 1st.

You can download β€œSensitive” now on iTunes/Google Play. You can also pick up the limited edition 7β€³ vinyl and other merch on FifthElementOnline.com.