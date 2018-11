Kevin Gates follows his appearance on NBA YoungBoy’s video β€œI Am Who They Say I Am” with the official video for his record β€œGreat Man”. Off of his mixtapeΒ Luca Brasi 3,Β which you download now on iTunes/Google Play.

