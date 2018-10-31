Jet Life’s T.Y. recently released his new mixtape Receiving All Profits and delivers the latest visuals for his Young Juve collab titled “Respect My Mind, Pt. 2”. Produced by Shop With Ken. Directed by DexStr8Dope.
Receiving All Profits is available for download now on iTunes/Google Play.
View this post on Instagram
Y’all said this was what y’all wanted huh??? Well let’s make this happen. All promoters hit the email that’s on flyer. This something you definitely would wanna be apart of. Me and @roddy31st coming to yo city real soon !!! pop Out!!!#BendinCornersTour 🦅🦅🦅🚁🚁🚁🛩🛩🛩 @mash_og on the artwork !